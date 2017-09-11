We are glad you're here! On JustWatch you can easily find out where to watch your favorite movies & TV shows in the United States.

JustWatch is easy and effective: Choose your favorite streaming providers and see what’s new on Netflix and Co.

Filter by genre and release year to find the perfect movie to stream tonight. Search for a specific movie or TV show to find out where to watch it legally online.

Streaming market in the USA

The US is the most developed SVOD (streaming video on demand) market in the world right now. With more than 200 million digital video viewers, the US dictates the streaming trends all over the world.

2 in 5 households own a SVOD subscription and more than 1 in 10 subscribe to at least two providers. The average American watched approx. 1 hour and 18 minutes of streamed video per day in 2014. The time had increased with 18 minutes than in the previous year.



Most popular SVOD providers in the USA

The top 3 SVOD providers based on the number of subscribers are: Netflix with 36 million users, Amazon Prime Instant Video with approx. 20 million users and Hulu with 5 million users.

Recent development

HBO just launched its own streaming service: HBO Now. The service is now one the most important SVOD providers in the States along with Netflix, Amazon Instant Prime Video and Hulu.

Video streaming trend in the USA - cord cutting

Rising cable bills in the USA (around $100/month at the moment) along with the SVOD providers expanding their libraries had lead to a new trend: cord-cutting.

Cutting the cord and subscribing to 3 SVOD providers (which is more than enough to cover all the shows you want to watch) can save you up to $500 per year.



Are you a cord-cutter?

If you are planning on cutting the cord or just want to find where you can watch your movie or TV show of choice, start searching on JustWatch. Search a specific movie or TV show and see who is streaming it. If you don't know what to watch next just browse the library of the provider(s) you like most and see what they have to offer.

And don’t forget to check this page to see what's new on each provider.





Find out more about the team behind JustWatch here.

